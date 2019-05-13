Ndubuisi Orji, Abuja

The People’s Democratic Party (PDP) has charged the Presidency to come out clear on a statement it allegedly issued alluding to allegations of corruption against the President of the Court of Appeal, Justice Zainab Bulkachuwa.

The PDP, in a statement by its National Publicity Secretary, Kola Ologbondiyan, said since the presidency alluded to issues of corruption against Justice Bulkachuwa, contrary to issues of bias it raised in its petition against Appeal Court president, the presidency should make full disclosure on the alleged corruption it alluded.

Besides, the opposition party charged the presidency to take a step further “in pursuing this alleged corruption issues as it did in the case of former Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN), Justice Walter Onnonghen.”

According to the PDP, “a judicial officer of such high standing must not only be above board but be seen to be above board at all times.

“Nevertheless, the PDP restates our demand for Justice Bulkachuwa, to recuse herself from the Presidential Election Petition Tribunal, following the manifest bias in her opening address, that, ‘no matter how well the election is conducted, there are bound to be complaints.’

“This is in addition to the fact that her husband, Adamu Mohammed Bulkachuwa, is a frontline leader of the APC, which is a party in our case before the tribunal.

“With these developments, it is certain that there is no way the PDP can obtain justice with Justice Bulkachuwa in the Panel.”

In a quick reaction, the Department of State Services (DSS) denied it indicted Bulkachuwa for bribery and corruption.

DSS Public Relations Officer, Mr. Peter Afunanya, disclosed this in a statement in Abuja, yesterday.

He urged the public to disregard the report, and said it only excited the imagination of the authors.

The presidency had earlier slammed PDP for peddling false news about Bulkachuwa.