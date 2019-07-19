Talented artiste, Ugbaja Chukwuka aka Beevlingz, is determined to carve a place for himself in the fiercely competitive music industry.

A seasonal musician, Beevlingz has made a commitment to always dish out wave-making songs. “I started my professional music career in 2016 and the same year dropped my first single, Made in China. Puffy Tee produced the song while Paul Gambit shot the visuals. Then, I did a cover called, London Nigga. My songs are always wave making because I don’t put out materials often. That makes me a seasonal artiste. But I would like to be more frequent this time around. Like releasing twice or more in a year,” he told TS Weekend.

The Delta State-born artiste now has a new song, Come Down, featuring Ycee. “I featured Ycee, the Omo Alhaji himself, because he has the Afro flavour needed to spice the song up. Come Down is all about distance relationships and everyday life. It’s about always wanting to be with someone you love but couldn’t have the chance, and when you do, it’s only on the weekends. The song has the elements of life experience in it, as well. It’s not really specific; it’s a generalised idea and thought. I find myself in this situation too.”

When asked to mention those he looks up to and silently pray to collabo with, Beevlingz, who was a DJ before switching lanes, said: “I admire the likes of Tuface Idibia and everyone doing good music out there. I love mind-blowing sounds and artistes. I will definitely love to have Tubaba on my song.”