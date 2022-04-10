This is an invitation to you, my esteemed followers. It is an invitation to come and join us at Diplomats Assembly, in the Eliozu/Rukpakwulusi area of Port Harcourt, where we will be meeting to celebrate the death and resurrection of our Lord and Saviour Jesus Christ. It is happening this Easter weekend. You will be glad you did.

And then on Monday, April 18, our annual Easter family picnic will be another opportunity for families to bond, play, eat and wine together in a cosy environment in Port Harcourt. If you wish to join us, please reach out, using the contacts listed below.

But why are we celebrating? This is why. Christ Jesus by His resurrection from the dead has raised you up from the dead. You hath He quickened. To be quickened means to be made alive. To understand the gravity of this, you need to keep in mind the fact that before Christ came, you were dead in trespasses and sins. Your actions and deeds were filled with error. Sin had dominion over you and sickness and disease were the physical result while on the inside, you had no peace and your life was filled with bondage.

Now in Christ Jesus, you are alive to righteousness, free from the bondage of fear. There is a rightness in your human spirit now. Before Christ redeemed you, you were dead in trespasses and sins. However being quickened, you were raised in glory and liberated from the consequences of spiritual death. Ephesians 2:5 declares that when we were dead in sins, God quickened us together with Christ, (by grace ye are saved;)

Grace was at work. Christ suffered physical and spiritual death and drew us through our faith in Him, as beneficiaries into the fruits of His resurrection. You are a beneficiary of the fruits of Christ’s resurrection. God in Christ made us dead with Christ and in Christ’s resurrection, God made us alive with Him.

When Christ rose from the dead, He rose from sickness and disease into a life of glory. Similarly, we have been raised from sickness and disease in Christ and henceforth, sickness and disease shall not have dominion over us; for we are not under the curse but under the blessing.

You left the umbrella of the curse when Christ abolished the law of commandments contained in ordinances and nailed it to His cross. You are not under the curse, you are under the blessing. In the blessing is good health, prosperity and peace. We were raised together with Christ. Picture Christ at His resurrection. When He died, He died in sickness, disease and sin. In His death, Christ bore all the curse of the law on His flesh. However, when He arose, He was completely transfigured in His body. Disease was driven away and shall never again come near His body. What He did in His death was for us. What He got in His resurrection is what we have got today. We now bear in our bodies, souls, and spirits the resurrected nature of the Christ. He now has taken the place of high priest in our lives.

In Psalms 110:4, the Bible says “the LORD hath sworn, and will not repent, thou art a priest for ever after the order of Melchizedek.”

After our Lord Jesus paid a price by the offering up of His body, it paved a way for the removal of the old covenant which brought an end to the levitical priesthood. God the father then made our Lord Jesus Christ the high priest of the new covenant after the order of Melchizedek. Hebrews 2:17 confirms this: “Wherefore in all things, it behoved him to be made like unto his brethren, that he might be a merciful and faithful high priest in things pertaining to God, to make reconciliation for the sins of the people.”

As our high priest, He is merciful and faithful in His ministry for us, and He is easily touched by the feelings of our infirmities. One of the biggest attributes of the Melchizedek priesthood of our Lord Jesus is mercy.

Our Lord Jesus is a merciful and faithful high priest in things pertaining to God for us. This is based on God the father’s grace revealed in the elements of the new covenant where He said in Hebrews 8:12: “For I will be merciful to their unrighteousness, and their sins and their iniquities will I remember no more.”

One of the Greek understandings of the word ‘hileos’ translated merciful in the above scripture is “keeping evil far away from you.” When God said I will be merciful to their unrighteousness, He implied that He will keep the evil that is supposed to befall the unrighteous far away from you even when in error you act unrighteously. He will do so not to give you a licence to continue sinning but so that you can reverence Him and stand in awe of Him. Psalm 130:4… “But there is forgiveness with thee, that thou mayest be feared.” God reveals His mercies so that we can reverence and fear Him with a loving, grateful heart of reverence. Your high priest is merciful. Even when you do not qualify, He is able to meet you at your point of need if you come to Him in faith.

As our high priest He is the intermediary between you and God the father. Come to Him boldly, holding fast your confession of faith on His promises. When you come to Jesus with a faith filled confession, He takes your words to the father for administration. One reason why many are not receiving things from God is because they speak in fear, doubt and unbelief and Jesus cannot be high priest over fear, doubt and unbelief. He is the High priest over words spoken in faith. Let us take with us faith filled words and approach Him today.

Last Line: Have you ever wondered what it means to give your life to Christ and be saved? Are you born again? God sent Jesus to die for all your sins so that you will not have to be punished for the same. To be saved means to simply accept Christ Jesus as your substitutionary sacrifice for your sins and to make him lord over your life. Surrender your life to Christ today by asking Jesus to forgive you your sins; ask Him to come into your life and to make you a new person. If you are facing challenges and require counseling/prayers do not hesitate to contact me. I will be willing to assist as much as I can.