The Council at its quarterly meeting presided over by the chairman, the Oba of Benin, Oba Ewuare II, resolved amongst other things, to intensify prayers and traditional means to ensure absolute peace before, during and after election.

It dwelt on the worsening security situation across many villages and communities, especially villages in Edo North senatorial district of the state, following series of reported cases of abductions by suspected fulani herders and called on the various security agencies to live up to their responsibilities to protect lives and property.

The Council hailed the Oba of Benin, Oba Ewuare II, for calling the two main political gladiators to order and eschew violence, describing the peace pact as unprecedented which it noted, has started yielding positive outcome across the state.

The Oba has, however, cautioned traditional rulers in the state against political partisanship.