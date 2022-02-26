Leading entertainment content provider, Africa Magic, has unveiled a new game show, Come Play Naija.

Hosted by Hero Daniels, the show, which premieres on March 3, 2022 at 9pm on Africa Magic Showcase, Urban and Family channels, will be available to DStv and GOtv customers.

Come Play Naija is a 60-minute game show that involves two teams competing against each other for a chance to win millions of naira and other prizes such as a brand new car. It is divided into five segments such as Trivia Games, Obstacle Course 1, Obstacle Course 2, Obstacle Course 3, and Spin the Wheel. Each segment will require one or more team members to participate in the games that are valued from N400,000 to N2 million.

Nigerians can now work and earn dollars DAILY from home. Regular individuals can earn as low as $300 daily Find out how it works.

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation, Weak Erection and Small Manhood. Click Here Now .

Executive Head, Content and West Africa Channels, MultiChoice Nigeria, Busola Tejumola, described the show as an entertainment package that will further affirm Africa Magic’s position as a leading entertainment provider, ranging from reality shows to movies, drama series and now family game shows.

“Our latest game show happens to be a first-of-its-kind in Nigeria. We know how much our viewers enjoyed the Big Brother Naija Friday Night games, so we decided to create a show where they get to participate in light-hearted, fun-filled, entertaining and fast-paced games to win amazing prizes,” she said.