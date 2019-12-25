Obinna Odogwu, Awka

Alor, a serene community in Idemili South Local Government Area of Anambra State, is a lucky town. It stands out as one of the best communities in the country, judging by the level of peace, security, quality of human resources, cleanness, development, family and social cohesion, and other positives.

The community boasts of many sons and daughters who call the shots in various fields of human endeavour; and one of them is the former governor of the state and serving Minister of Labour and Employment, Sen. Chris Ngige.

With most of its internal roads, if not all, neatly paved, and gutters relatively clean, in addition to its cool ambience, the community prides itself as one of the most beautiful communities in the state, and as such, it is fondly called Alor London.

It also has many trees dotting its landscape. In fact, in Alor, like it is obtainable in most communities in Anambra, trees and buildings appear to be in constant competition for space. And with the canopy provided by these trees, the temperature in the town is largely cosy.

Despite these unique features, traditional ruler of the community, Igwe MacAnthony Chinedu Okonkwo, says the world is yet to see the beauty of the town. He speaks about marriage and general cultural issues in Alor.

And if you are single, the influential monarch tells you not to miss the rare opportunity of taking a wife from his community.

What are the festivals in Alor community and which one is celebrated most?

The highest festival that is celebrated most in Alor is the Ofala festival. It is during that period that we record massive return of our people from across the world. Every Alor indigene, both home and abroad, would come home during olden days. So, they cherish it so much. And that is when the Igwe usually celebrates in happiness with his people. Ofala festival is the most celebrated culture or festival in Alor, followed by New Yam festival. There is the one we call Olisa, but not many people have interest in it because of church’s influence. So, Ofala and New Yam festival are the highest festivals we celebrate in Alor.

Do the celebrations take place concurrently or are there separate periods they are celebrated?

They have separate days. Ofala is every three years, according to our law and tradition. Every three years, the Igwe must mark his Ofala festival. But the New Yam festival comes every year. Every first Saturday in August every year is our new yam festival.

What has been the relationship between the church and the traditional institution in Alor?

As it is now, we marry each other. As you can see, I am a Christian and also a traditionalist. Every Sunday, I do go to church and worship God. So, we marry each other. Everything I am celebrating here, all the priests in Alor come and join me. So, you can see we don’t have any division. We don’t divide anything, for peace to reign. If you are a king, you are king for the traditionalists and also for the Christians. You are even king for the Muslims, if there is any Muslim in this community. You are the king of all and we don’t discriminate, no matter the religion you belong to.

Are you saying that there has never been a clash between the church and the traditional institution over cultural issues?

It might be happening in other places or maybe it happened before I became the king. In this my own time, I have not witnessed that at all. We marry each other. The other day, I went to the synod of the Anglican Church and made donations. At times, I worship in the Anglican Church but I am a Roman Catholic by denomination. If the traditional people are doing something and invite me, I will be there to break kola for them and go. So, as a king, you are a king for everybody. We haven’t noticed any discrimination or any clash between tradition and the Christians or churches in my community. It has never happened. Everybody is with his faith. You can’t change someone’s faith for him to turn to your own, for you to be the best. No! Nothing like that has ever happened in Alor since I became the king of Alor.

What does it cost to take a wife in Alor, for the indigenes of Alor and people from other communities?

Alor is the cheapest place you can marry and our women are the best. I don’t want to condemn what you used to see outside there or mention some towns, because everybody has their own culture, but Alor is the cheapest place and the best place you can come and marry. Our women are beautiful and intelligent. Most of them are well educated because they like going to the university. It is the cheapest. Both the rich and the poor marry easily in Alor. In Alor, you don’t need to come with a trailerload of this and that to take our daughter. No! If you come to take our daughter, it means you are our in-law and it remains forever. You are not buying our daughter. So, whatever you give us is okay. In Alor, the only difference is that, for somebody that is a graduate, her bride price used to be a little bit higher than somebody who was not a graduate. For example, now, you can marry a woman from Alor if you bring the drinks and do what is necessary, the girl is yours. The cheapest place you can marry today in Anambra State is Alor. We don’t need you to go and sell your property for you to marry our daughter. We don’t labour our in-laws at all. This practice has been from time immemorial, before I was born. We don’t sell our daughters.

Not long ago, the Anambra State House of Assembly came up with a law to regulate excessive spending during funerals. What is the situation in Alor?

It is very moderate. Anything cultural in Alor is good. I am not saying it because I am the king of Alor or maybe the first citizen of Alor, no! You have to come and check. Here, people do things according to the size of their pockets. We don’t tax anybody. If anybody dies, the person will be buried according to the wealth of that particular family. It is how you want it. And now, many towns have changed it because of these expenses. They have changed it so that it must happen only one day. Formerly, people may have up to one week doing burial and spending money. But now in Alor, it is only one day that we conduct burial rites and everybody mourns the same day. That’s how it is in Alor. We don’t give anybody conditions. People conduct burial rites according to their wealth or financial capacity.

Are there problems or challenges in Alor that you would want government to look into and assist?

Challenges are everywhere. There is no town that does not have challenges. Government is trying for Alor; it has always assisted us. They always listen to our cries each time we go to them. Government is always on our side. I keep on saying it. This particular government of Willie Obiano keeps on assisting us. Are you aware that, recently, they upgraded our health centre to a modern hospital? They upgraded it. All these things are the benefits we got from this present government. I remember that there was a time the wife of the governor came to Alor and built houses for widows. Are they not benefits? So, this government has tried for Alor so much. Willie Obiano and his wife, they are trying so much in this state.