By Moses Akaigwe

With its new Paint to Sample and Paint to Sample Plus options, Porsche Exclusive Manufaktur is expanding its range of special exterior colours for all model series. The focus is on the availability of classic Porsche colours.

For especially individual requests, there is also the option of creating bespoke shades to customer specifications.

“Unusual paint finishes have always been part of our brand since the very beginning. They are an important differentiating feature for some of our customers,” says Alexander Fabig, Head of Individualisation and Classic. “With this offer, we are reviving cult-classic colours and expand the extensive range by more than 160 shades across all model series.”

In recent years, the demand for custom-painted Porsche cars has risen sharply. With the newly available options, Porsche Exclusive Manufaktur has significantly increased its offering in this area. To support the growing demand, a new colour-mixing bench has been put into operation at the main plant in Zuffenhausen, where paint specialists blend several dozen ingredients down to the last milligram to achieve the desired shade.

Paint to Sample: cult colours celebrate a comeback. As part of Porsche’s enhanced individualisation strategy, Porsche is renaming its programme: “Custom Colour” is now called “Paint to Sample”. This category includes predefined colours that have already been technically approved by Porsche’s paint specialists. Examples include Maritime Blue, Rubystar Red and Mint Green. These colourful choices from the 1990s enjoy cult status among Porsche fans. In the past, they were exclusively offered on the 911 (Type 964).

The new colour range is diverse and depends on the model series and production location. For the 911 and 718 model series, there are more than 100 additional paint colours to choose from. For the Panamera, Macan and Cayenne, customers can choose from more than 50 options, while a further 65 exterior colours complete the offering for Taycan drivers.

Paint to Sample can be ordered during the configuration process of a new vehicle at all Porsche Centres worldwide. Prices vary depending on the preferred model.

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation, Weak Erection and Small Manhood. Click Here Now .

The further enhanced individualization programme is available from today and set to be integrated into the Porsche Car Configurator in early 2022. Online filter options, for example by colour family, and background information on the individual colours will follow in due course.

Paint to Sample Plus: extensive feasibility check. For especially individual colour requests, Porsche Exclusive Manufaktur goes a step further: with Paint to Sample Plus the paint finish can be chosen almost freely. This option is limited to the model lines 911, 718 and Taycan.

The procedure is as follows: the customer hands over a colour sample to the nearest Porsche Centre – anything is feasible, from a handbag to the favourite nail varnish. This sample is then sent to the experts at Porsche Excusive Manufaktur based in Stuttgart-Zuffenhausen (Germany).

Following this, Porsche’s colourists create the formulation. These experts develop the hue based on the available paint components. Then, in several rounds, the shade is further developed so that it corresponds to the sample under different light sources, such as daylight or artificial light. Next, the feasibility of the colour is tested under production conditions on the car body and its parts. It is also essential to define the layer thickness, which enables process-stable, reproducible and error-free painting. Before the actual customer vehicle is painted, the colour is applied to a test body. If it transpires that the desired shade cannot be realised in accordance with its usual quality standards, Porsche will bear the costs of the feasibility test. Consultation and pricing for Paint to Sample Plus is available at all Porsche Centres worldwide.

Porsche vehicles are made available in Nigeria {with after-sales service back-up} by Porsche Centre Lagos.

About Porsche Exclusive Manufaktur. A sports car as individual as your own fingerprint, as unmistakable as your own lifestyle: in an interplay of craftsmanship and attention to detail, Porsche Exclusive Manufaktur creates extremely personal customer vehicles. Highly qualified employees with decades of expertise devote their full attention to every detail and enhance it through hand craftsmanship.

Alongside the individual customer vehicles, Porsche Exclusive Manufaktur also produces limited small series and editions. Here, high-quality materials are combined with modern production technologies to create a harmonious overall concept. Porsche Centres provide advice on the range and possibilities offered by Porsche Exclusive Manufaktur as the first point of contact alongside the online Car Configurator.