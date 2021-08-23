As part of activities marking his golden jubilee, ace comedian and actor, Ayo Makun, popularly known as ‘AY,’ and his wife, Mabel, hosted former Governor of Abia State and Chief Whip of the Senate, Dr. Orji Uzor Kalu, at their Lekki, Lagos, residence on Sunday.

Sen. Kalu described the comedian as a talented personality whose accomplishments in the entertainment industry were impressive, remarkable and worthy of emulation.

The former governor, while appreciating the entertainment guru and his wife, prayed for greater success for AY and his family.

Sen. Kalu called on Nigerians to embrace love, peace and unity, irrespective of ethnic differences.

The luncheon also had in attendance Chief Charles Ahize (Obigbo), Neya Uzor Kalu, Chief Obinna Iyiegbu (Obi Cubana), Chief Emeka Okonkwo (E-Money), Kingsley ‘Kcee’ Okonkwo and other celebrities from across Nigeria.