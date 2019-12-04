An upcoming comedian, Tui – Kiwala has emerged the winner of the second edition of ‘One Chance with Godwin’.

The event hosted by Naija FM’s On-Air Personality and First Voice – Godwin Aruwayo and held on Sunday, December 1, 2019 at the Muson centre Onikan, Lagos, saw the winner carting away N1M prize, while a seven- year old Contortionist -Nikkishine emerged the first runner up.

It was indeed a night of fun and excitement as musicians, comedians, dancers and a contortionist put up fantastic performances to thrill the crowd and the judges made up of Daddy Showkey, Broda Shagi, Ushbebe, Vector, Funke Kuti and Niniola.

The array of superstar celebrities who graced the event and the emergence of the next big super star besides the Ghetto Soldier Daddy Showkey included Rappers ILLBliss and Vector, singer Reekado Banks, Actress Juliet Ibrahim, Funke Kuti, and comedians Ushbebe, Broda Shagi, Ajebo, Senator, Efe Warri Boy and more were all present at the event.

According to the convener, ‘One Chance with Godwin’ was inspired by the desire to give back to the society and to help talented youths achieve their dreams in life. His words, “I’ve had to take the ‘One Chance’ available to me at every point in my life to prove to my bosses I was the best man for the job. Having been blessed working on radio for over a decade I decided that the best way to give back and help some young people in the society is to create a platform for someone with talents to take his or her own “One Chance” The event featured a total of14 contestants who went through a rigorous auditioning process to qualify for the grand finale held last Sunday.

ONE CHANCE’ debuted last year during which Miss Genevieva Umeh, an actress emerged the winner of the first edition. Miss Umeh who has since gone on to co-produce a stage play with Kemi Lala Akindoju and would in the not too distant future become a part of one of the most popular sitcoms currently running on DSTV. She has equally featured in several stage plays both in and outside Nigeria.