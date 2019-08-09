It was fun and excitement when Nigerians, who have contributed immensely to the comedy industry, were honoured at the Comedy Club Awards held at Yarns Comedy Crossroad, Bukka Hut, Ikoyi, Lagos on July 24.

According to the organiser of the awards, MC Senator (Onyika Emmanuel Ndubisi), the objective of Comedy Club Awards is to appreciate and recognise comedians and comedy club owners who have added value to the business of comedy, which has grown tremendously in recent years. “We decided to appreciate those who have created the platform so that they can do more. We are also creating awareness for other club owners to key in and give comedians such platform with very good financial support to help them boost their careers. We honoured three great people with Special Recognition Awards for their support over the years to comedians and the comedy industry,” he said.

Lounge 38 emerged Club of The Year; Host of the Year is Destalker while Osam was named Most Artiste Supportive Host. Most Vibrant Host award went to Mimicko while Elder O emerged Most Consistent Host, with BukkaHut winning Most Improved Club award.