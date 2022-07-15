For actor cum comedian, Bovi Ugboma, comedy has evolved from cracking of jokes to helping people maintain their sanity.

Speaking at the press conference to unveil his show, Naughty by Nature, Bovi said the event slated for July 17 at Eko Hotels and Suites, Victoria Island, Lagos, will entertain and help provide therapeutic sessions for guests.

On what informed the theme of the show, the rib cracker said they are issues that are naughty, entertaining and one that will also shape the society for good. “I’ll ensure that people get value for their money. It is not just about entertainment, it is also a form of therapy. I feel comedians should be designated as doctors,” he quipped.

Bovi, however, advised up-and-coming comedians looking up to him to continue striving because a payday will eventually come. “I came empty-handed to Lagos but I had a strong belief in myself. I appreciate my sponsors and supporters who stood firm with me in actualizing this show.”

Dolapo Akinwale, representative of a sponsor of the show, Tulcan Energy, said they have been following Bovi as a brand for years and believes so much in his craft.