Rita Okoye

Young, talented Nigerian comedienne, Emanuella Samuel popularly known as Comedian Emanuella has given her mother an early Christmas gift.

Emanuella who came into comedy since she was a child took to her official Instagram account to announce to her 471,000 followers that she built her mother a house.

She shared the photos and wrote, “I built this for u mom. For all the prayers, all the encouragements and support. Mummy I know you said u want a portable house and this is it. But forgive me because I must complete ur mansion for you next year. Don’t worry it wont make us go to hell. my super Christmas mummy. I love you.”

The teenage Rib-cracker came into limelight with her funny skits which she posts on her social media accounts. Emmanuella is also an award-winning comedian and ambassador to several brands.