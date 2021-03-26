Nigerian Entertainer, Bajulaiye Oyetunji Abiodun has stated that, the comedy industry is paying better now against what was obtainable in the past.

He stated this on his social media page John donbilly, where he was quoted to have said, Comedians are now making much money on production of video skits and sponsorships.

Today, as long as you’re a popular Comedian or Entertainer, Brands wants to identify with you, to help push their brands, using your social media presence.

We charge money to run their adverts on our pages, so, it goes a long way in helping us push to our fans, and we may chose to reinvest the money in page sponsorship to have more followers.

The more followers you have on social media, the more presence you get online and offline. And that is how brands sort after you.

We are in a competitive market, so, each person must explore options to get better deals. And this can only be possible through consistency and hard work.

We are recreating a lot about comedy, due to the presence of technology, and so far, we know those who are doing well within our fold, Oyetunji said.