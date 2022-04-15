Ginta Blessing aka Warri Boy is an award-winning comedian known for his improvisation skills and deadpan humour.

In this interview, the graduate of Mechanical Engineering, who hails from Burutu Local Government Area of Delta State, talks about his career and comedy lessons Warri taught him. Here are excerpts:

Can you give us a brief background of yourself?

My name is Ginta Blessing but I am professionally known as MC BD Light. However, some people call me Warri Boy. I hail from Burutu Local Government Area of Delta State. I am a graduate of Mechanical Engineering from Federal Polytechnic, Mubi, Adamawa State. I am from a polygamous family and fifth child of my mother’s six children.

Tell us about your childhood?

My childhood was a bit tough because I was born and bred in the village. I am from the creek with no hope for education but God, through my eldest brother, took me to Warri. Today, I am a graduate; I have traveled to almost all the states in Nigeria and have equally traveled abroad especially France to study.

Why did you venture into comedy?

Actually, it was a talent I discovered at a young age. It started like a child’s play from my secondary school days. I was a noisemaker in the class, but each time I made noise, it always generated so much laughter. And anytime my teachers asked me questions, my responses often attracted laughter. Fortunately, I gained admission to Federal Polytechnic Mubi, Adamawa State. One day, during our association’s meeting, I asked a question and everyone started laughing. So, during the end of year party organised by my department, our association’s president asked me to be the compere. I was shocked because I’ve not anchored an event before. I felt I was primitive and then asked myself ‘how do I handle this?’ But he encouraged me to take up the responsibility assigned to me by the department. I took it up and it became a huge success, as everyone who attended the event sang my praise and even congratulated me for doing a great job.

What challenges do you face as a comedian?

I have faced a lot of challenges including looking for platforms to showcase my talent. People don’t believe in you especially at the early stage of your career. It becomes difficult at the beginning because nobody knows you; even your family thinks you don’t know what you are doing, and so they don’t take you seriously.

How long have you been practicing as a professional comedian?

I started doing comedy about 10 years ago but professionally, I think it’s about five years.

Tell us how it feels to be a comedian?

It’s very interesting especially when you stand in front of the audience and give them jokes that can make them laugh. If you have a deep sense of humour and your audience laughs uncontrollably, then you will be celebrated. When you walk on the street, your presence will draw a crowd; people will call you just to exchange pleasantries. Warri is the home of comedy; it is just a few of us that are taking it as a profession or business.

Quite a number of Nigerian comedians including you have their roots in Warri. Why is Warri referred to as the home of comedy?

It’s a good thing that I was raised in Warri. This is because long before comedy was developed in other parts of the country, it was already a big thing in Warri. In Warri, there is something we call ‘wording’. It is like a competition where we insult each other spontaneously. I learnt how to be spontaneous as a stand up comedian in Warri. If you say a thing to me on stage, I will respond immediately.

That was the training every one of us got from Warri. Those days when we were doing ‘wording’, if someone threw a word at you and you didn’t reply, you wouldn’t be able to play with anybody for a whole week. So, you needed to be strong and your mouth needed to be sharp and ready. When someone throws a jab at you, they expect you to say at least five more things to him. So, when I engage anyone on stage, I wouldn’t allow you to defeat me because I know where I come from. Warri taught me to be tenacious, original and spontaneous.

The way we talk, act and behave, most especially, our Pidgin English is out of this world. We speak slangs that others would want to copy.

Have you ever been whisked away on stage because of an expensive joke?

No, but I have been scolded after I cracked an expensive joke, and I was warned not to do so again. It happened on two occasions and I really felt bad about it.

Are there things people still don’t know about you?

Yes of course, a lot of people don’t know I am into fish farming. I sing in the church choir. I am a contractor as well as an actor.

What qualities must a good comedian possess?

You can purposefully search for your own style of comedy or it develops through stage time. Make people laugh but you must laugh through the hard times as well.

What advice do you have for young entertainers like you?

You should have a great sense of humour, and be able to make people laugh. Comedians equally should be consistent on stage. The content and delivery of comedians are honed through years of practice, as they master their craft. If you really want to make it in the comedy business, you have to be on TV. That may change in years to come, but at the moment, television is immensely important. It creates the opportunity for so many people to see you. It would help you build your audience.

What is your take on the Nigerian comedy industry?

The skit industry is very big, so the government and investors should open their eyes to it, now that it is still very young.