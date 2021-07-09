The Shell Hall of MUSON Centre, Onikan, Lagos was recently filled with guests who had come to cheer and feed their souls with laughter, as they watched Funbi Funbi exercised his humour tact.

Funbi’s Bus, a show crafted by standup comedian, MC/OAP, Funbi Funbi, started in 2017 hosting various popular comedians and musicians on stage. This year’s edition tagged, Funbi’s Bus-surviving Lagos, was a performance of relatable stories surrounding entering buses in different parts of the world.

According to Funbi, this year’s comeback edition after the lockdown impressively stood out. “Besides the high online demand for tickets, the presentation and setup were topnotch with supportive media partners. It gave me a feeling of ease and joy after a long time out of comedy shows,” he said.

Due to the interruption in social gatherings last year due to the pandemic, Funbi’s Bus’ My Story had been postponed. “I had planned to host the 3rd edition titled, My Story last year, but I had to work on something different because of COVID. So, this year, we agreed to do something everyone could relate with in regards to surviving and staying safe. I am grateful to God and my wonderful team for making this edition great,” he stated.

The event peaked with special performances by star comedian, Seyilaw and artistes like Laycon, Blaqbonez, Spyro, DJ Nana and Olakira. Other artistes included MI Abaga, AQ, Oberz, Bowjoint, Forever, and Damola.

