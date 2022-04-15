By Steve Agbota

Comet Shipping Agencies Limited in collaboration with West Africa Container Terminal (WACT) yesterday at Onne Port in Rivers State facilitated the smooth berthing of MV Lady Jane, the largest container vessel ever to navigate Rivers Port.

The vessel, owned by OOCL berthed at 2:30 pm on April 13, 2022, at West African Container Terminal at Onne Port and is 296 metre long and more than 12 metre draft.

The berthing of Lady Jane is described as historic, a landmark and a positive development for Onne Port, the Nigerian Ports Authority, NIMASA and in particular, Comet Shipping Agencies Limited.

Speaking on the development, the Group Managing Director of NAL-Comet Group, Mr. Pier Luigi Carrodano said the successful berthing of the vessel was a sign positive growth of port industry in Nigeria.

“This is a welcomed development and good for the international image of Rivers Port and Nigeria’s port industry in general. We have shown the world that in terms of capacity, Nigerian ports and indeed Nigerian companies like Comet Shipping Agencies could handle mother vessels,” said Carrodano.

Mr. Carrodano gave credit to Mr. Sunil Verghese, the Port Harcourt Manager of Comet Shipping and his dedicated staff including the management of NPA Port Harcourt, the Customs Area Controller of Onne Port Command, Comptroller Auwal Mohammed, for their seamless collaboration to ensure that this feat was achieved.