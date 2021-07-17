Comets Basketball Club of Lagos on Wednesday defeated city rivals Lagos Legends 58-52 to emerge the winner of the Crown Elite Basketball Championship.

The two-day competition with eight teams competing for honours in Lagos would go down as a project which gave the youths the opportunity to express themselves.

As winners, Comets went home with N1million cash for their efforts, while the second place team Legends went home with N500, 000.

Other participating teams include Raptors, University of Lagos, ABU Knights, Edo Beads, Lagos Islanders and Warriors.

The organisers also seized the occasion to impact on the youths the importance of education and why youths must take that aspect seriously for a better future.

Coach Seun Akinwale of Comets told reporters that his team played to instructions and were disciplined in the approach of the game.

Breaking News, Nigerians can now work in Nigeria and get paid in US Dollars, click hereto apply today.