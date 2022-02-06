The Commandant of the Nigeria Armed Forces Resettlement Centre (NAFRC), AVM Idi Lubo, has commended the Nigerian Army in Lagos on the conduct of ‘Exercise STILL WATERS, explaining that the military maneuver has contributed immensely towards curtailing of criminality and other heinous activities in Lagos State in 2021.

The NAFRC Commandant spoke on Saturday at the 81 Division’s West Africa Social Activities (WASA) in Bonny Cantonment, in Lagos, saying that the Nigerian Army had been actively involved in the fight against all forms of insecurity.

He said the force has made substantial gains in this fight against insecurity and this was achieved through the dedication, commitment, sacrifices of the troops and also the synergy between them and other security agencies.

Air Vice Marshal Lubo said: “The climax of the successes recorded include EXERCISE STILL WATER which was conducted in Lagos State and Ogun simultaneously.



“The conduct of this exercise led to the arrest of several criminal elements within and outside Lagos State and Ogun .”

The commandant also commended the Nigerian Army and its personnel for their collaboration with the members of other security agencies saying it had contributed to the successes recorded in the various internal security operations in Lagos State and across the country.

“I enjoin you, therefore, not to rest on your oars but to continue working assiduously with other security agencies toward maintaining and improving the security in Lagos State and the country in general,” Lubo said.

Also, the General Officer Commanding (GOC) 81 Division of the NA, Maj-Gen. Lawrence Fejokwu, said that the 2021 training activities were challenging but were successfully held with positive gains.

“This is in line with the vision of the Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Lt.-Gen. Faruk Yahaya, which is to have “A Professional Nigerian Army ready to accomplish assigned missions within a joint environment in the defence of Nigeria.

“It is intended that the successes achieved will be leveraged on,” the GOC said.

Fejokwu paid tribute to the fallen heroes of the NA and the the Nigerian Armed Forces as a whole for paying the supreme sacrifice to keep Nigeria one.

“May their gentle souls rest in peace and may God in His infinite mercies grant their families the fortitude to bear the loss,” he said.

The GOC enjoined both officers and soldiers to remain dedicated and committed in the discharge of their collective responsibilities in ensuring peace and stability across the country.

“For us to consolidate on the achievements so far recorded, we must remain focused, dedicated and be resilient.

“I thank the COAS for his continued efforts in repositioning the Nigerian Army through his vision,” Fejokwu said.

It is also an avenue for informal social interaction and forum for the barracks communities to showcase the rich and diversified cultural heritage of our great nation within the barracks.