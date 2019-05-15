The Commander 1 Brigade Nigerian Army, Brigadier General Linus Udeagbala, has reiterated his commitment to ensuring effective inter-agency collaboration and cordial civil-military relations with all civil and paramilitary organisations within 1 Brigade Area of Responsibility. This is necessary in order to checkmate the security challenges within the Brigade’s Area of Responsibility.

The commander stated this recently while receiving the newly-posted Director, State Security Service (SSS), Zamfara State Command and the State Coordinator, Defence Health Maintenance Limited (DHML) during their separate courtesy visits to the Brigade.

In his remarks, the new Director of the SSS, Mr Mohammed Wakili, commended the leadership of the Nigerian Army and the Brigade Commander in Zamfara for his continuous partnership, support and cordial relationship with the SSS which according to him, has continued to yield obvious benefits in the ongoing Operation Harbin Kunama III in the state.

According to him “the successes achieved so far attest to the sheer commitment and resilience of the soldiers and personnel of other security agencies in Zamfara State, and the more we work as a team, the more successes that will be recorded.”

Similarly, the State Coordinator of the DHML, Lieutenant Commander Yusuf Barka (rtd), appreciated the brigade commander for his unwavering commitment to troops welfare and assured him of continuous support of DHML in effective handling of the medical needs of 1 Brigade personnel and their families in line with the policy direction of the DHML and the desire of the Chief of Army Staff Nigerian Army.

Present on the occasion were the Chief of Staff of the Brigade, Colonel Christopher Ataki, Brigade Intelligence Officer, Major Abubakar Bello, members of DHML management team and key officials from the SSS, Zamfara State Command.