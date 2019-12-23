Christmas is here again, praise God. Many wish it were postponed but they prayed amiss; it has come to stay, even on same date next year.

Well, if your wish is because you feel you don’t have what it takes to celebrate it, why not try obeying these three commandments of Christmas some writer graciously put together, and I believe it was divinely inspired:

1. If you can’t afford NEW CLOTHES, wear the ones you already have. It’s JESUS’ birthday and not yours. You mustn’t ‘out dress’ the celebrant.

2. If you can’t afford the kind of FOOD you want, eat what you have and move on. If you don’t tell people what you ate, no one knows. ‘belle no get show glass’.

3. If you don’t have the means to TRAVEL, stay where you are. JESUS wasn’t born in your village afterall. And your village isn’t the appointed place for His birthday celebration either. Any villager who is desperately bent on seeing you, should come look for you where you are.

Of all the things he said, “Do in remembrance of me”, CHRISTMAS wasn’t one of them.

Take life easy and don’t stress yourself. But thank Jesus Christ for coming to the world to die for the remission of our sins. He is the reason for the season.

… And my Christmas gift in thanking all the fans of Men-o-pulse is to publish a few reactions to articles published herein lately.

Re – Pillow talk activism and nation in retreat:

Your piece came out smoking and firing in all cylinders, taking some casualties along, which, of course, is inevitable. However, I have since seen beyond Aisha’s shenanigans, subterfuges and skulduggeries! She’s not ‘fighting ‘ any unaltruistic fight. If she could go and campaign for the reelection of Yahaya Bello of Kogi State, that failure writ large governor, then she herself ain’t no good. She’s as subtle as her husband. Physical beauty isn’t anything! Real beauty is in the character and she’s sufficiently deficient in that.

Now, as concerns the Igbo, you wrote that the ‘torture’ of Ndigbo goes beyond this REGIME (emphasis mine); but, I see this statement as your latent way of showing that you have soft spot for this regime because there’s no comparison whatsoever between previous governments and what the Igbo are witnessing under this regime! Nothing whatsoever is to be compared with it! You wrote that under under GEJ, when the Igbo virtually controlled all the levers of power in the government, yet little or nothing was achieved for the collective benefit of Ndigbo, but, individualistic. That, to an extent, might be true, but the whole truth’s that, that shouldn’t be anything to be used against them, rather it should be used to applaud their spirit of egalitarianism unlike the nauseating and deplorable and despicable things we’re seeing under this regime where a race has all the levers of power and holds it tight only for themselves and devilishly using such powers to strangulate and asphyxiate other races, especially the Igbo.

Now, just to the conclusion, I have observed that some of our Igbo elite more often than not cry more than the bereaved. Some of them take sycophancy to a very nauseating level. Tell me,what on earth must have galvanized some of them to get turbaned, if not egregious altruism!? How many titles have Dangote taken from Igbo land!? And all the rich people from the North! How many of the rich ‘Christian’ South-westerners have been turbaned!? When someone has the impression that your survival, sort of, is dependent on him and you myopically or maladroitly convey same to him, he’s bound to demean and undermine you totally. I believe in your submission that if the Igbo will for once collectively turn their backs on this phantom Igbo presidency stuff and face the East with determination and with our can-do spirit surmount all the surmountables, the rest will have no option but to come and beg us to rule the country just as Jephtha’s brethren came looking for him. But, the first and foremost thing to be done is for our elite, both those that managed to be in the peripheries of power to purge themselves of servile attitudes (which no northerner ever shows while in government) and be ready to quit when his position is unduly undermined. Well, remain blessed through and through! –

Ben Nwayotalu, +2348025757508

The proposed anti-hate speech is a beautiful bait that if it scales through, it will be an harbinger for the establishment of one party state & third term – +2348036080813

Re: That Air Piece scare

I heard about Allen Onyema, Chairman of Air Peace through my brother. l picked interest and loved him because of his hard work, and his Air Peace, that airlifted trapped Nigerians back home free of charge from South Africa, which we fed with our fingers. That Allen Onyema was accused of money laundering to purchase air planes, no human being can stop Allen Onyema, the sun from rising. The enemies are within and they will not succeed. As you said, the more you repress the Igbo people, the the more they become. Of course. -+ 234708873388

I was touched by your write up title. I wish this write up can be upgraded as a position paper to the South-east governors forum, Aka Ikenga and other Igbo groups. Please, if there is more of this an eye opening write up that you have but not yet published, please, do so. I will be part of its dissemination.

-Comrade Ugwuoke, +234701845301

Re -Ndigbo: Need for caution

I hope that these dead brain fall guys, who assume to know better than rest of us will not attack you –

Nwachukwu, Asaba, +2348038650124

Ignorance is blindness. It is an abomination to answer a Nigerian. Nigeria means nigger area, that is slave area. It is not our father’s name. It is a colonial name. We were named Nigeria by a lady, which is an abomination in African tradition. So, we should be mindful of the spiritual effect of the name. that is why many African nations threw their colonial names away. By the name Nigeria, we are bastards. So, how can it be well with us when a lady changed our ancestral names? Unless we throw the name Nigeria away… Think and ask the son of whom you are: Arewa, Biafra or Oduduwa; in this life, name matters. -+2347082155812

I salute your courage. You are my model; keep the flag flying. –

Babson Mike, Oyo State. -+23480336977030