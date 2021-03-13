From Femi Folaranmi, Yenagoa

The South- South Zonal Legal Adviser of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Mr George Turner has commended the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Governor’s Forum and the national leadership of the party for the appointment of Rivers State Governor, Ezebunwo Nyesom Wike as the Chairman of the PDP Legal Affairs Committee.

Turner in a congratulatory letter to Wike while describing the appointment was fitting and well deserved commended the PDP governor’s forum for the choice of Wike to chair the legal committee.

He expressed optimism that as head of the legal committee of the party, Governor Wike would work with other relevant committees to ensure the entrenchment of party supremacy in the party.

“As an eminent Lawyer and Life-Bencher, I have no doubt whatsoever that His Excellency, the Governor of Rivers State as Chair of the Legal Committee, working together with other Committee Members and relevant Party Officials, will catalyse and crystallize the legal architecture of the Party to serve the interest of all, especially with the most recent Supreme Court Judgement (re-)entrenching Party Supremacy as well as the relevant Constitutional Amendments in offing.

The Zonal Legal Directorate hereby expresses readiness to deliver assigned roles and collaborate to achieve set targets.”