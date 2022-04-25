From Felix Ikem, Nsukka

Some stakeholders of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Enugu North Senatorial District has commended Senator Chukwuka Utazi representing the district in the National Assembly for his decision not to contest the senatorial seat again in 2023 general election.

Utazi, a two term seving senator had last Sunday while addressing PDP delegates from Enugu North Senatorial District and other stakeholders of the party from the zone announced that he will not contest the senatorial seat in the forthcoming PDP primaries and the general elections to enable Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi of Enugu State who is from the area to represent the district in the senate in 2023.

Are you a Man 40 yrs and above? Do not miss the Vital Information, it goes off in 2 days! CLICH HERE to READ .

The senate was also quoted to have said that the sacrifice was in the interest of peace and unity in the district and that was the reason why he didn’t buy PDP senate expression of interest and nomination form for 2023 general elections.

Residents in a separate interview with Daily Sun in Nsukka on Monday described Utazi’s decision as a welcome development and a move to to show respect to the governor as well as to maintain peace and not to divide the zone politically.

Prof Damian Opata, president of ‘Nsukka Ezue’ a socio-cultural group in Enugu North Senatorial District said that Utazi has demonstrated good sportsmanship by sacrificing his seat for the interest of peace, respect for the governor and the entire Nsukka people.

“Sen. Utazi’s pronouncement not to contest the senatorial seat again in 2023 general election shows that he is a peace loving human being.

“He just demonstrated that he is more interested in peace and togetherness of Nsukka zone than his political ambitions.

Premature Ejaculation & "Small Joystick" Resolved in 7Days... Click Here For Details .

“He has equally shown his love, support and respect for the governor, PDP stakeholders in Nsukka zone,” he said.

Opata, however warned those he described as trouble make to say away from Nsukka zone adding that PDP in the area is one, intact and indivisible.

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation, Weak Erection and Small Manhood. >>>Click Here for Details<<< .

Mrs Nnenna Agu-Ngwu, the Zonal PDP Woman Leader, Enugu North senatorial district, said the announcement of Utazi showed the district was united and speaking in one voice.

“He has the right to contest in 2023 but because Utazi is an illustrious son of the district, he obeys the decision of of Nsukka people to allow Ugwuanyi to represent the district,” she said.

Mr Godfirst Ezeugwu, the secretary of Nsukka Youth General Assembly said the sacrifice of Utazi to ensure continue peace and unity in Enugu North senatorial district.

Utazi had shown he is a real Nsukka prison who are known for their humility and love for one another.

“As he has shown respect for the governor so also everybody in the district will continue show respect for him.

“The youths in the district are happy with Utazi’s pronouncement that will enable Ugwuanyi to represent the district in senate by 2023,” he said.

Mr Fabian Onah, PDP Chairman in Nsukka LG said that Utazi’s pronouncement was a welcome development as the senator had once again demonstrated that the interest of the district should always come first.

“I am not surprise that Utazi respects the wish of the zone that Ugwuanyi should represent the district in senate in 2023 because I know Utazi as honest and God-fearing politician.

“What Utazi did on Sunday is a welcome development and everybody in the district will continue to respect Utazi,” he said.