From Felix Ikem, Nsukka

Some stakeholders of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Enugu North senatorial district have commended Chukwuka Utazi for opting out of the senatorial race in the 2023 elections.

Utazi, a two-term serving senator, had last Sunday while addressing PDP delegates from Enugu North and other stakeholders of the party from the zone, announced that he would not contest the seat in the forthcoming PDP primary to enable Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi who is from the area to represent the district in the Senate.

The senator said his decision was in the interest of peace and unity of the senatorial district.

In separate interviews with Daily Sun in Nsukka, some stakeholders in the zone described Utazi’s decision as a welcome development and a move to show respect to the governor.

Damian Opata, president of Nsukka Ezue, a socio-cultural group in Enugu North senatorial district, lauded Utazi for demonstrating good sportsmanship in his decision.

“Utazi’s pronouncement not to contest the senatorial seat again in 2023 general election shows he is a peace-loving human being. He just demonstrated that he is more interested in peace and togetherness of Nsukka zone than his political ambitions. He has equally shown his love, support and respect for the governor, PDP stakeholders in Nsukka zone,” he said.

Nnenna Agu-Ngwu, Zonal PDP Woman leader, Enugu North senatorial district, said Utazi showed that the district was united and spoke with one voice.

“He has the right to contest in 2023, but because Utazi is an illustrious son of the district, he obeyed the decision of Nsukka people to allow Ugwuanyi to represent the district,” she said.

Secretary of Nsukka Youth General Assembly, Godfirst Ezeugwu, said Utazi had shown he is a real Nsukka person, known for their humility and love for one another.

“As he has shown respect for the governor so also everybody in the district will continue to show respect for him. The youths in the district are happy with Utazi’s pronouncement,” he said.