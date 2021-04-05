By Chinyere Anyanwu [email protected]

The cultivation of avocado pear and African Star Apple (ASA), two highly endowed fruits which are currently in season in Nigeria, in commercial quantity, is expected to boost the country’s economy by over N5 billion.

These nutrient-rich fruits, which are presently cultivated sparingly at the minimal level in the hinterlands, especially in the South-east and South-south parts of the country, can be exploited for their high economic values with increased government and private sector investments.

A report by Ogunwusi A. A. and Ibrahim H. D., both of the Raw Materials Research and Development Council, Abuja, revealed that, “avocado pear is gradually becoming a plant of high industrial value. From available statistics, the development of avocado in Nigeria for industrial utilisation and for export has the capacity of generating about N5 billion on annual basis. Opportunities exist for commercial production of avocado for export. Also, the processing of avocado into oil and other products could provide a significant source of foreign exchange earnings in Nigeria.”

The report, however, stated that, “for this to be feasible, necessary institutional considerations and arrangements must be made. These should provide the necessary framework for the production, products development, processing and marketing of avocado and its products in the country.”

Same thing goes for ASA (udara in Igbo and agbalumo in Yoruba languages). If the fruit is commercialised, it will also generate foreign exchange for the country as well as providing raw material for industries.

In addition to the economic benefits of the avocado pear and ASA, the fruits, which nature has given to humans to enable them stay healthy, are widely accepted and enjoyed by a huge number of the populace for their health benefits.

As the rainy season sets in, a season when people contend with common cold and other health challenges in the West African sub-region, these fruits, packed with Vitamin C and immune system fortifying nutrients, help their consumers to maintain good health.

Owing to their richness in Vitamin C, both fruits, which are in abundant supply across Nigeria and the sub-region this season, are beneficial for boosting immunity, thereby preventing several ailments, especially colds. Both fruits are also high in dietary fibre, which makes them excellent for keeping healthy digestive system and overcoming constipation.

The high calcium content of African Star Apple as well as other minerals, and the Vitamin K content of avocado pear make them great fruits for maintaining bone and dental health while preventing bone diseases.

The two fruits are equally excellent for weight loss due to their low fat and high dietary fibre content. They give a feeling of fullness which helps their consumers to eat less.

Avocado pear and ASA are highly recommended for pregnant women. The B vitamin needed for healthy growth and development, and folate, which is very important for healthy pregnancy as it can help prevent birth defects, are in good supply in avocado while the acidic taste of ASA helps to prevent the urge to vomit during pregnancy. It also helps in treating some of the problems faced by women during pregnancy, including sore throat, constipation and indigestion.

Owing to their medicinal properties, the leaves and bark of both fruits, when cooked and taken as tea, can be very helpful in treating diarrhoea, yellow fever, malaria, skin rash, stomach pain and dysentery.

ASA and avocado pear are good fruits for sufferers of diabetes and can also prevent the health challenge as they are helpful in controlling blood sugar levels.

Both fruits are rich sources of antioxidants which help to remove damaging oxidising agents, thereby preventing cancer and relieving symptoms of arthritis.

In addition to the above health benefits, avocado pear is very beneficial in lowering blood cholesterol, controlling blood pressure, maintaining brain health, protecting cells in the eyes, fighting bad breath, maintaining healthy skin and reducing liver damage. Large scale investments in avocado pear and African Star Apple hold outstanding benefits to the country’s economy, the individual investor’s financial wellbeing and the health of the citizenry.