The police on Wednesday arraigned a commercial driver, Ojo Olabode, who allegedly killed a pedestrian on Zuba to Dei-Dei- expressway in a Chief Magistrates’ Court.

Olabode is charged with causing death by dangerous driving, over speeding and driving without due care for other users.

The prosecution counsel, A.A. Otune, told the court that offence contravened the provisions of sections 27, 29 and 45 of the Road Traffic Act.

The prosecution alleged that the defendant who resides in Zuba, FCT, drove his Golf III car on Nov. 5, along Zuba to Dei-Dei expressway and knocked down one Augustine Ineku.

He added that Ineku who resides in Tungan Wakili, Zuba, sustained injuries on his neck and was rushed to General Hospital Kubwa.

“On arrival, the victim was confirmed dead by a doctor at the hospital,’’ he said.

The defendant denied the allegations against him.

A mild drama, ensued in court when the deceased’s younger , Victor, told the court that the family of the deceased does not want tjhe matter to continue.

But in a swift response, Magistrate A.A. lllelah, told him that it was the duty of the government to protect lives and property of the citizens.

Illelah added that the brother to the deceased was not a party to the case and advised him to approach the court properly.

The defence counsel, V.O. Obeja, applied for the bail of the defendant pursuant to section 162 of the administration of Criminal Justice Act.

He added that the defendant will not jump bail, when granted bail and he will not prejudice police investigations on the matter.

In his ruling in the bail application, lllelah, admitted the defendant to bail in the sum one million naira with two sureties in the like sum.

He adjourned the matter until Jan. 13, 2020 for hearing. (NAN)