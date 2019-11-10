Christopher Oji

A commercial sex worker was at the weekend, stabbed dead by a customer at the popular Edo Hotel, Atan Street, Empire area of Surulere, Lagos.

Babatunde, a regular caller at the hotel, had attacked one of the commercial sex workers, Elochukwu, with a knife following an argument over the price of a round of sex.

A witness, Wasiu said: “Babatunde, who is a frequent caller to the hotel, stabbed a sex worker with a kitchen knife. He attacked two other men who tried to stop him from fleeing the spot. The woman and two others were rushed to the Hospital where she died.”

A police source said that Babatunde had been arrested for murder and had been detained at the Homicide section of the State Criminal Investigation and Intelligence Investigation Department (SCIID), Panti street, Yaba.

A sex worker, Ada said: “Babatunde did not want to pay Elochukwu after sex. That was not the first time Babatunde had engaged a lady in a brawl after sex. He would agree on a price, but after having his way, he would start misbehaving; but Elochukwu said that enough was enough. Babatunde, ordinarily would not have attacked the her with a knife if he was not prepared to carry out the attack.”

Lagos State Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Bala Elkana, said that the unfortunate incident occurred at about 11pm on Friday.

Elkana said that on the fateful day, Surulere police station received information that a commercial sex worker, Elochukwu, engaged her customer, Babatunde, in a fight over the price of sex, at Edo Hotel.

According to him, “during the scuffle, Babatunde picked up a kitchen knife and stabbed Elochukwu severally in her neck, leading to her death on the spot. The suspect was arrested by detectives led by the Divisional Police Officer (DPO), Surulere, CSP Adebayo Adeoya. The body of the lady was evacuated and deposited at Mainland Hospital morgue,Yaba, for autopsy. Investigation is ongoing, the suspect will be charged to court at the end of the investigation.”

He said that in another development, a 35-year-old man, Adeyemi, was arrested for allegedly defiling a five- year-old-girl.

Elkana said that the suspect allegedly committed the offence at the weekend when the parents of the girl were not at home.

He said that the suspect who resides at number 8, Alhaji Alake Street, Bariga, had allegedly lured the little girl into his room where he had canal knowledge of her.

He said that the suspect was arrested by policemen from Bariga police station following a complaint that was lodged by the mother of the minor.

“The suspect was arrested by a team of detectives from the Family Support Unit. He confessed to the commission of the crime. The victim was taken to Mirabel Centre, Ikeja for medical treatment and forensic examination. The Command’s Gender Unit has taken over the investigation of the matter,” he said.