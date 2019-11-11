Christopher Oji

A commercial sex worker was at the weekend, stabbed dead by a customer at the popular Edo Hotel, Atan street, Empire area of Surulere, Lagos.

Babatunde, a regular caller at the hotel, had attacked one of the commercial sex workers, Elochukwu, with a knife over argument on the price of sex.

A witness, Wasiu, said: “Babatunde, who is a frequent caller to the hotel, stabbed a sex worker with a kitchen knife that was used for cutting vegetables.

“He attacked two other men who tried to stop him from fleeing the spot. The woman and two others were rushed to the Hospital where she died.”

A police source, said that Babatunde has been detained at the homicide section of the State Criminal Investigation and Intelligence Investigation Department (SCIID), Panti street, Yaba.

A witness, Ada said: “Babatunde did not want to pay Elochukwu after sex. That was not the first time Babatunde had engaged a lady in a browl after sex. He would agree on a price, but after having his way, he would start misbehaving ,but Elochukwu said that enough was enough. Babatunde, ordinarily would not have attacked the her with a knife if he was not prepared to carry out the attack”.

Lagos State police public relations officer, DSP Bala Elkana ,said that the unfortunate incident occurred at about 11pm on Friday.

Elkana said that on the fateful day, policemen Station received information that a commercial sex worker, Elochukwu, engaged her customer, Babatunde, in a fight over the price of sex, at Edo Hotel.

According to him: “During the scuffle, Babatunde picked a knife and stabbed Eluchukwu severally in her neck which led to her death on the spot. The suspect was arrested by detectives led by the Divisional Police Officer ( DPO), Surulere, CSP Adebayo Adeoya. The body of the lady was evacuated and deposited at Mainland Hospital morgue, Yaba, for autopsy. Investigation is ongoing, the suspect will be charged to court at the end of investigation.”

He said that in another development, a 35- year -old man, Adeyemi, was arrested for allegedly defiling a five year old girl.

Elkana, said that the suspect allegedly committed the offence at the weekend when the parents of the girl were not at home. He said that the suspect who resides at number 8, Alhaji Alake Street, Bariga, had allegedly lured the little girl into his room where he had canal knowledge of her.