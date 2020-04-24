Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) says commercial vehicle operators in Awgu arear of Enugu State are fully complying with government directives against the spread of Coronavirus (COVID-19) in the state.

FRSC Unit Commander for Awgu, Mr Emmanuel Afogun, told News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Enugu on Friday that commercial vehicle operators – tricycle, cab and bus operators – now conveyed limited numbers of passengers.

Afogun said that a commercial buse now carried two passengers in a row while a taxi conveyed only three passengers and a tricycle, two passengers.

“We usually move out for enforcement of the directives daily.

“But it seems the drivers’ unions/associations have mandated their members to willfully carry out the directive knowing the positive effect on their own health and safety of others.

“So, we have not recorded a single arrest of any violator since the lockdown and directive took effect,’’ he said.

The unit commander noted that commercial drivers plying intra-state a d inter-local government area routes had also complied with the directive on detailed documentation of passengers.

“The need and usefulness of the passengers’ manifest cannot be overemphasised this period of COVID-19 pandemic.

“It is one important document needed for contact tracing of passengers if need be in COVID-19 control and check,’’ he said.

Afogun also revealed that traffic had been low on Enugu-Port Harcourt expressway where his unit majorly operated, adding, “we have not recorded a single accident since the lockdown’’.

On the protection of officers and men of the unit, he said that the FRSC headquarters had provided Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) for the personnel on daily duty schedule.

“I must laud the foresight of our Corp Marshal, Dr Boboye Oyeyemi, who, from the onset of the COVID-19 outbreakin the country, provided face masks, hand gloves and alcohol-based sanitisers in our various offices.

“The corp marshal also instituted internal COVID-19 precaution briefing and training for all officers and men, especially on social distancing while carrying out their daily duties,’’ he added. (NAN)