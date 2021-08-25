From George Onyejiuwa, Owerri

Commuters where caught unawares following the shutting of fuel stations across the state by the state chapter of in Independent Petroleum Marking of Nigeria as the Tanker Drivers had embarked on a strike over maltreatment meted to one of their members .

A situation which left many commuters stranded over unexpected hike in transportation which more that 100 percent .

Addressing, Journalists in Owerri,Imo state capital, Vice Chairman of the Association, Martins Chimodo disclosed that as a result of the rift between government and the Drivers that ,the Drivers have refused to bring in to the state about 360 Trucks laden with PMS .

He further stated the IPMAN leaders visited both the Chief of Staff to Government House , Mr Nnamdi Anyahie and the Secretary to the Government of Imo state ,Cosmos Iwu to do what if it takes to resolved the legal matter.

” you see if you go cross the state our members have shut down their outlets over the destruction of one of Drivers property and even when he had obtained a judgment from the High Orlu. The Drivers and their unions declared infinite strike action and eight days over 360 Trucks are parked at Umuapu the borders of Imo and Rivers. Right know have no fuel and the condition remains like this, then there is nothing we can do”.