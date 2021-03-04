The Accountant-General of the Federation has advised the President and Chairman of the Council of Chartered Institute of Stockbrokers to commission research into local agriculture that will enhance the growth of the economy.

There are a lot of potentials to be harnessed from Agricultural research, it will create more derivatives and opportunities in agriculture for the benefit of the Institute and economy. This is aside of other benefits the Institute can give Nigerians.

The AGF, Ahmed Idris FCNA said this when he received the President and Chairman of Council of the Chartered Institute of Stockbrokers (CIS) Mr. Olatunde Amolegbe,FCS who paid him a courtesy visit. According to the AGF, our duty as Treasury Manager is to play a critical role in shaping and strengthening the economic activities, that is why our services is very important in all aspect of the economy.

The AGF described the visit as one of its kind and that the kind of synergy the visit is about to lay will help the growth of the economy. He described them as the key people managing the Stocks of the economy by harnessing private sector into the economy. The collaboration between the OAGF and the CIS will bring fantastic system. The collaboration between the OAGF and CIS will be beneficial to the economy, he also availed them the opportunity to use the Federal Treasury Academy for their activities and described the Federal Treasury Academy Orozo as convenient environment for training.

In his remarks, the President and Chairman of Council of the Chartered Institute of Stockbroker Olatunde Amolegbe,FCS expressed gratitude to the AGF for accommodating them and for his untiring efforts to continually improve the process of accountability in our country inspite of the daunting challenges in the operating environment.

Olatunde intimated the AGF of the various roles of the CIS and availed him with the Special Membership Scheme which allows senior staff members of the OAGF to become chartered professionals in securities and investment profession as well as other training programmes for staff. He sought for sponsorship of OAGF and collaboration in their annual conference and workshop/dinner. Adding that, the national workshop is a forum where the Institute contributes to national discourse in order to promote economic growth and development in Nigeria.