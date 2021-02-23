From Paul Osuyi, Asaba

The Delta State Independent Electoral Commission (DSIEC) on Tuesday assured political parties and candidates for the March 6 local government elections of a credible exercise.

The assurance is coming just as the main opposition party in the state, the All Progressives Congress (APC) is still doubting the neutrality of DSIEC, even as the party is boasting of creating an upset in the polls.

Declaring a media seminar open in Asaba, chairman of the commission, Mr Mike Ogbodu, allayed the fears of the opposition, saying that DSIEC was very committed towards a free, fair and credible election on March 6.

The seminar which was organised by the commission in conjunction with the state council of the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ) had as it’s theme: “Ethical Journalism: An Indispensable Asset for Effective Coverage of Local Government Elections”.

Ogbodu urged political parties and contestants to go to the basis and sell their campaign message to the voters in order to be victorious at the polls, insisting that the commission would do everything possible to ensure credible exercise.

‘Let me assure Deltans that this election will be free, fair and credible. Contestants should go and do their homework to get the desired result,’ he stated.

The commissioner in charge of Public Affairs and Commission of DSIEC, Mr James Umukoro, had stated that the seminar was designed to enlighten participants on their expected roles geared towards the realisation of unbiased reportage and non-sensational news regarding the conduct of the poll.

Saying the commission operates an open policy, Umukoro frowned at unverified information and rumours, insisting that DSIEC has zero tolerance for unethical practices.

‘The commission is prepared to always engage critical stakeholders on continuous discussion and consultation to forestall rumour mongering and fake news on grave electoral matters,’ he said.

In his remark, chairman of NUJ in the state, Mr Michael Ikeogwu, advised journalists covering the March council election to be security conscious and report objectively.