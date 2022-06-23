The Nigerian Copyrights Commission (NCC) has restated its commitment to work with national and international stakeholder groups to overhaul the copyright side of the music industry.

The Director-General of the commission, Dr John Asein, said this in a statement in Abuja on Wednesday while commemorating the 2022 World Music Day with the theme: “Music at Intersections.”

Asein stated that the commission would strengthen its regulatory and enforcement mandates to ensure that right owners benefitted more from the global exploitation of their works.

“As we join in celebrating this year’s World Music Day, the Commission renews its commitment to work with national and international stakeholder groups to overhaul the copyright side of the music industry.

This will “strengthen its regulatory and enforcement mandates to ensure that right owners benefitted more from the global exploitation of their works.

“The commission will continue to support approved Collective Management Organisations (CMOs) for music to better enforce rights, monitor uses and collect the revenue due to them while insisting on reasonable tariffs, good governance, accountability and fair distribution of royalties to right owners.’’

The director-general said the commission was facilitating discussions between the Musical Copyright Society of Nigeria (MCSN), as the approved CMO for music, and the DeeJays Association of Nigeria (DJAN).

According to him, this is in furtherance of the commission’s policy to support CMOs and bridge the gaps between the volume of usage and royalty collections.

He added that similar interventions would be extended to other approved CMOs in other sectors to promote win-win outcomes.

“The Commission will also be reviewing the Copyright (CMOs) Regulations 2007 to address new challenges at the intersections, in line with local realities and global best practices.

“Finally, as we reflect on music at various intersections, the Commission urges all approved CMOs to embrace technology-based solutions in the monitoring, collection and distribution of royalties.

“They should also subscribe to the acceptable standards of transparency, accountability, efficient management, good corporate governance and respect for the law.

“These will help in addressing any hindrance to the smooth inflow of revenue for the right owners they represent,’’ Asein said.

According to him, the primary duty of a responsible CMO is to help right owners earn more from the use of their works and provide legally safe space for users to maximise their exploitation of those works upon payment of agreed royalties.

He said that the copyright ecosystem must promote healthy and balanced symbiotic relationship that would grow the industry for the greater good of the majority.

“On this optimistic note, I wish all musicians, producers, service providers, music enthusiasts and all lovers of music a wonderful World Music Day, 2022,’’ director-general said. (NAN)

