The Nigerian Copyright Commission (NCC), says it is partnering with the Chattered Institute of Professional Printers of Nigeria (CIPPON) on ways to tackle piracy in the printing industry.

The Director-General of NCC, Dr John Asein, said this on Thursday in Abuja in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN).

Asein said that the commission was also working with CIPPON to build a database of its members as critical stakeholders in the copyright space.

“The commission has been collaborating with CIPPON, with several meetings held so far to discuss ways of tackling piracy in the printing industry.’’

On the Copyright Bill, which was recently passed by the National Assembly, the director-general commended the lawmakers.

He expressed optimism that the Bill, when signed into law would enhance the commission’s enforcement capacity and serve as a catalyst for revamping the nation’s creative economy. (NAN)