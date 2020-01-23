The National Commission for Refugees, Migrants and Internally Displaced Persons (NCFRMI), has concluded plans to construct 500 houses to fast track resettlement of displaced families in Borno.

Sen. Basheer Mohammed, Federal Commissioner of the commission, said on Wednesday in Maiduguri that the move would go a long way to provide durable solutions to the displacement problem.

He made the disclosure while distributing relief items to displaced households at NYSC (IDPs) camp, Maiduguri, saying that the commission had mapped out strategies to streamline resettlement and reintegration of one million IDPs and refugees in 2020 in the country.

Mohammed said that towards achieving the goal, the commission is collaborating with Qatar, Borno State Government and development partners to hasten resettlement and reintegration of IDPs and refugees.

According to him, the commission is also facilitating provision of durable solutions to persons of concerns in the country.

“The commission initiated economic empowerment and skills acquisition programmes to provide means of livelihood to the displaced persons.

“We want to shift from keeping IDPs in the camp and giving them support toward providing a durable solutions to the problem.

“We also designed an integrated resettlement city scheme; to build houses, schools, health facilities and other basic amenities in the settlement for the IDPs,” he said.

NCFRMI Federal Commissioner said that the commission had distributed inputs and had trained 225 displaced persons in trades to become self-reliant and to reduce dependence on aid.

Mohammed said further that some 45 displaced persons were trained on ICT while others were exposed to shoe making, barbing, knitting and tailoring, among others.

Mohammed noted that his visit to the state was to sympathise with the people over the devastating crisis and assured them of the Federal Government’s commitment to end insurgency, address humanitarian crisis and restore peace to the North East.