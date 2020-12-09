From Priscilla Ediare, Ado-Ekiti

The Chairman of Ekiti State Judicial Commission of Inquiry on Lands and Related Matter, Justice Adekunle Adeleye has ordered that two out of the three-room apartment occupied by the Peace Corps, Ekiti State be sealed off.

The Chairman gave the order on Wednesday during a sitting of Ekiti State Judicial Commission of Inquiry on Lands and other related matters in Ado-Ekiti.

The Peace Corps, during its appearance before the commission, admitted that no rent had been paid to the State Housing Corporation from 2016 till date .

Justice Adeleye who ordered the Peace Corps to revert to a room apartment and meet with the management of the Housing Corporation to negotiate payment expressed dismay at the Peace Corps failure to comply with the order of the Commission since the last sitting on Thursday and made no representation at the present sitting of the Commission.

In another matter before the commission, one Chief and two others were detained but later released to take the police and officers of the State Surveyor-General to re-delineate a piece of land between original owner, Mr Wale Olagunju and sold same to him.

The three men were Chief Ganiyu Ojo, the Saro of Odo Community via Ado – Ekiti, Tope Adesemo and Tijani Jimoh.

They were defending their involvement in a 24-plot of land sold to Mr. Salami Jimoh in 2007 but resold to one police officer who is currently serving at Nasarawa State.

The Panelists were marvelled on how Mr Olagunju who made three instalmental payments for the 24 plots but had the land resold by the sellers, leaving only 7 plots for Mr Olagunju.

Mr Olagunju who claimed to have planted cash crops on the land since the purchase said he ran to the Commission for safety.