Mr James Lalu, Executive Secretary of National Commission for Persons with Disabilities (NCPWD), has called on youths across the country to imbibe exemplary leadership qualities for a better future.

Lalu made the call during a visit by members of the Legislative Mentoring Initiatives, led by its Speaker, Mr Olise Michael.

This is contained in a statement by the Head of Press and Public Relations Unit of NCPWD, Johnmichaels Mbanefo, on Thursday in Abuja.

Lalu encouraged the youths to position themselves in taking over the leadership of the country in various spheres in order to avail the nation of their talents.

Lalu informed the delegation of the inherent abilities in Persons with Disabilities (PWDs), especially the young ones, in the community.

He also mentioned various empowerment programmes initiated by the President Muhammadu Buhari-administration and urged them to take full advantage of such programmes.

The Executive Secretary further commended Speaker House of Representatives Femi Gbajabiamila for the vision to rise the next generation of leaders through initiating the group.

Lalu urged stakeholders to give PWDs the opportunity to use their skills and knowledge for improved productivity and development of the nation.

Meanwhile, Lalu said that the Commission would continue to prosecute defaulters of the disability law in order to protect the rights of all PWDs.

He added that the Commission’s primary purpose was to ensure that there is good transport system, quality health care and better educational system for PWDs.

Meanwhile, the Spokesperson of the team, Ms Chimdi Aneliaku, said that the Organisation believes in inclusive governance with the hope of creating a new crop of legislators and Public sector leaders that would chart a new course for PWDs in the country.

“The work is not complete if everybody is not carried along,” she said.(NAN)