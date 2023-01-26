The National Blood Service Commission (NBSC), says it will embark on a regulatory tour of health facilities to ensure strict compliance with blood services regulations.

Mr Haruna Abdullahi, the commission’s Head of Media and Publicity, made this known in a statement in Abuja on Wednesday.

Abdullahi said efforts were in place to ensure watertight regulations for blood establishments and safety in Nigeria, following the commission’s hands-on training and capacity-enhancing modules for its staff.

Dr Omale Amedu, Acting Director General, NBSC had earlier in August 2022, decried that more than 90 per cent of health facilities in Nigeria engaged in unregulated blood activities.

He stressed that less than one per cent of health facilities involved in the blood business were registered with the commission.

” The commission would embark on regulatory tour of health facilities that provide blood services in Nigeria.

” We have engaged relevant stakeholders in the blood service on the need for blood regulations in the country and why they should join government’s effort in ensuring a safe blood haven for Nigeria.

” Blood is important, and it can be very dangerous if not properly screened and safe for use,” he said.

The NBSC was re-engineered and empowered to regulate, coordinate and ensure the availability of safe blood and blood products for Nigerians in need of it by the Act of the National Assembly in 2021, the NBSC Act 2021.

The commission had also embarked on training, enlightenment drives, advocacies, and calls to blood establishments across the country to register their facilities with the Commission and ensure quality and safety. (NAN)