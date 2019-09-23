The Chairman, Edo Sports Commission, Mr Godwin Dudu-Orumen on Monday said that the state government would endeavour to ensure that sportsmen and women live well after their sports life.

Dudu-Orumen gave the athletes the assurance in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Benin.

He noted that the state would also ensure that sportsmen and women continued to be relevant and add to Gross Domestic Products (GDP) of the state.

“We will have structures and a system in place that the sportsmen and women do not need to worry when their best is gone.

“We want sporting activities to have effects on the economy of the state and we do not want the athletes to become liability to the state when they not in active sports life.

“I urge the public to join me, men and women of Edo to respond to this new direction and new message of hope,’’ Dudu-Orumen said.

He said that sports creates hope when there was despair or pain and that sport creates love among the people.

He noted that the commission was doing its best to reposition sports in the state and meet the expectation of Gov. Godwin Obaseki who had private sector background.

“The Deputy Governor, Philip Shaibu, also has his enthusiasm and experience. It’s my duty to harness strength that I get from my two bosses to ensure that sports in Edo are properly positioned,” he said.

The chairman noted that the state had put in place programmes and policies that would help it to reclaim its number one position in sports. (NAN)