From Abel Leonard, Lafia

Nasarawa State Commissioner for Youth and Sports Development, Amb. Lucky Isaac Yargwa, has commended the efforts of the National Youth Service Corps, NYSC, for taking the Scheme’s Free Medical Outreach Initiative to Marhai, Wamba Local Government Area of Nasarawa state.

Yargwa disclosed this on Saturday in an interview with Sunday Sun when the Scheme was administering its free medical services to the rural dwellers in Marhai.

According to him, “I want to thank the Director General as well as State Coordinator of the NYSC for identifying with the rural people in Nasarawa State during these trying periods, especially the people of Marhai where I come from.

“I am happy with the turnout of the villagers for this outreach despite the short notice. This will spur the Scheme to put up more deliberate effort in helping the rural dwellers medically.

“Most of the rural dwellers are battling with one ailment or the other but unable to seek for proper medical treatment due to lack of funds.

“This project would address some of those numerous health challenges facing them.”

While thanking Governor Abdullahi Sule for providing enabling environment for such laudable programme to hold, the Commissioner urged the beneficiaries to adhere to doctor’s prescriptions.

“This noble gesture is made possible through the support of the State Government under the distinguished leadership of Governor Abdullahi Sule, and we thank him for always thinking about the welfare of his people.

“As for those who were treated today and given drugs, they should endeavour to abide by the instructions of the doctor to get total healing.”

He also called on well-spirited individuals and organisations to support the NYSC in order to extend its humanitarian services to the needy.

“The NYSC continues to play critical roles in all sectors of human endeavours in Nigeria, and for more people to benefit from programmes like this, it requires the support of well-to-do individuals as well as Government and other institutions.”

Also speaking, Commissioner for Information, Culture and Tourism, Hon. Yakubu Mohammed Lawal, appreciated the NYSC for the initiative, calling on them to replicate it in other communities in the State.

“We are thankful to God for making this humanitarian service possible.

“We appreciate your kind gesture for coming to the aid of our rural dwellers.

“I want to also crave that this service is extended to my community in Nasarawa Eggon Council Area so that they can also benefit from it.”

One of the beneficiaries and Village Head of Marhai, Saf Luka Meshach Awa, commended the NYSC for coming to such an interior village to give the people free medical treatment.

He equally thanked the Commissioner for caring about the health needs of his people.

He said he and other beneficiaries were tested and given medications that will help bring down their ailments, praying God to bless the Scheme and grant them the courage to continue to save and touch lives across the country.

Speaking earlier, State Coordinator of the NYSC, Abdullahi Jikamshi, said the project was designed to explore the health challenges of the rural populace and to also improve them.

He noted that the Scheme harnessed medical personnel among the Corps members and also sought support from good-spirited individuals and organisations which led to the realisation of the medication.

This year’s Free Medical Outreach Theme is “Health Initiative for Rural Dwellers, HIRD”, with focus on Optometry services, Blood Pressure check, Blood glucose check, RDT for Malaria, counseling and referrals.

Daily Reports that over five hundred rural dwellers benefited from the free medical service in Marhai.

