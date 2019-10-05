PAUL OMOKUVIE, BAUCHI

Bauchi State Commissioner for Budget and Economic Planning, Dr Aminu Hassan Gamawa has congratulated Governor Bala Abdulkadir Mohammed on his 61st Birthday anniversary.

Gamawa joined family members, friends and members of the State Executive Council in celebrating the former FCT Minister.

He prayed God to grant him longer life and good health to have the wisdom to continue delivering on his campaign promises to the good people of Bauchi State.

The Commissioner assured that the State Ministry of Budget and Economic Planning was committed to support the governor to enable him succeed through effective implementation of policies and programmes.