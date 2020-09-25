A Commissioner with the Ondo State Oil Producing Area Development Commission (OSOPADEC), Chief Bisi Ilawole has resigned his appointment with the Commission and joined the Zenith Labour Party (ZLP).

Ilawole who hails from Ilaje Local Government Area of the state also led hundreds of his supporters to the ZLP.

In his letter addressed to Governor Rotimi Akeredolu, Ilawole thanked the governor for giving him the previlege to serve the state in the capacity of a Commissioner in the intervention agency.

The letter reads: “I Chief Ilawole Adeleke Adebisi, hereby tender my resignation as a member of Ondo State Oil Producing Area Development Commission. ( OSOPADEC).

“It is my profound gratitude for the rare privilege given to me under your administration to serve as a commissioner representing the good people of Ilaje Oil Producing communities.”

Also, two former chairmen of Irele Local Government, Nicholas Akinbiola and Daisi Onetufo have dumped the APC for ZLP with their supporters.

Similarly, a former chairman of Ileoluji/Okeigbo and lawmaker representing the constituency, Folagbade Gbemibade dumped the PDP for ZLP.

They said they joined the party in order to rescue the state from the misrule of the APC-led government.

Speaking after he received the defectors at the ZLP secretariat, the state chairman of the party, Dr Joseph Akinlaja commended them for taking a bold step to join the party, assuring them that their interest would be taken care of.

The state deputy governor and governorship candidate of the ZLP, Mr Agboola Ajayi assured that free health programme would be restored if elected as governor.