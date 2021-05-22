The Anambra Commissioner for Agriculture, Chief Nnamdi Onukwuba, has officially opened the Benza Agro-Allied Company Limited, an animal feed production factory at Nnewi, owned by Ebenezer Group of Companies.

Onukwuba also commissioned 1,000 plots of land for Benza Farmers Estate , located at Ezira, Orumba South Local Government Area , for the cultivation of maize and other raw materials for animal feed production.

Speaking at the inauguration on Friday, Onukwuba emphasised the state government’s commitment to support investors in the agriculture sector as well as make policies that will create favourable business environment for investments.

He said that the animal feed production factory will aid in boosting food sufficiency in the state and country.

He commended the company for following the “Akụ Luo Ụnọ” call of Anambra Government, and enjoined the youth to take agriculture as alternative way for job creation.

According to Onukwuba, when the factory kicks off with the production of poultry and fish feeds, it will create jobs for youths and boost the revenue base of the state.

He said the company also provided land ownership at the estate for members of its Hafacop Savings and Loans Cooperative Society Limited and funds for farmers through its Hafacop Micro Finance Bank Limited.

“All these have made it easy and possible for anyone willing to work to do so. The management is well planned and has created fair working environment,” he said

Onukwuba said that Gov.Willie Obiano of Anambra had created jobs for the unemployed youth through its incentives in the growth and development of agricultural activities in the state.

Earlier, Dr David Onochie, Managing Director, Ebenezer Group of Companies, said he was motivated to invest in the agricultural value chain to solve the food insufficiency currently facing in the country.

“I am convinced that Anambra has the capacity to feed itself and Nigeria at large, if committed to fight food insecurity.

“We have fertile lands lying fallow in the state if put to maximum use we will achieve food sufficiency with the abundant manpower wasting, begging to be utilised,’’ he said.

Dr Hans Crombach, Managing Director, Terratiga Limited in Nigeria, a Dutch partner of Benza Agro-Allied Company Limited, described agriculture as the future of wealth creation in Nigeria.

The Traditional Ruler of Ezira community, Igwe Samuel Uche, said that it is for the youths in the state to key into the various agricultural activities going on in the state now.

“Time to say I do not have work to do, am jobless has gone, with the agricultural activities in the state there should be food on tables of all,” he said.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Dr Cosmas Maduka, President of Coscharis Group of Companies, graced the event and commended Onochie for investing back home.

The Permanent Secretary, Anambra Ministry of Agriculture, Mrs Stephanie Kelly-Uzor; State chairman, All Farmers Association of Nigeria (AFAN), Mr Leonard Ukatu, were also at the event.

The General Overseer of Pinnacle Redeem Mission, Nnewi, Bishop Dr Louis Morah, prayed for the initial investors in the business. (NAN)