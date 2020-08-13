Femi Folaranmi, Yenagoa

The immediate past Governor of Bayelsa State, Chief Henry Seriake Dickson, has called for sustained support for the state Governor, Senator Douye Diri, to enable him to deliver effectively on his electoral promise of prosperity to the people.

Chief Dickson spoke while reacting to the list of commissioner-nominees forwarded to the House of Assembly on Thursday by Governor Diri for legislative approval in a statement by his Media Advisor, Mr. Fidelis Soriwei.

The former Governor commended party faithfuls and stakeholders for their support and show of understanding during the various consultative meetings that preceded the emergence of the list of commissioner nominees.

The former Governor pleaded with the stakeholders to exercise more understanding and patient with the governor on the first set of cabinet appointments.

He explained that it was only logical and expected that not all party supporters and stakeholders would be affected in the first set of appointments.

Dickson stressed further that appointments may not come as expected in the face of the precarious economic situation occasioned by the adverse effects of the COVID19 pandemic in the country especially the dwindling federal allocation to the state.

He commended Governor Diri for adhering to the ethos of party cohesion by considering very popular House of Assembly candidates who were brazenly rigged out in the last election.

Chief Dickson who says that efforts would be made to engage other stakeholders in other ways, stressed that all hands must be on deck to give the expected level of support Governor Diri to succeed.

He called on all those who made the list to show unflinching loyalty to Governor Diri and his government in the performance of their responsibilities in the prosperity Government òf Governor Diri

While declaring support for the reconciliation efforts, Dickson promised to build on the gains made so far adding that as a former Governor it was his policy to avoid interference in the government but to render general advice and support to Diri and his team where necessary.

He says that it was a commendable development that those who made the list were members of the party who toiled for its success in the last election.

“With the way the Governor has consulted with party leaders to make this first set of appointments, I have no doubt that more appointments which would cover most people who worked would be made within the limits of resources available to him.

Party leaders should also note that with the government emphasis on reconciliation, any other person even outside the party could be brought in consonance with his policy on reconciliation which I support. We should join in the task to build one great and united Bayelsa.”