The Nasarawa State House of Assembly has screened Mr Dogo Shammah, the state Chairman of the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ), and eight others for appointment as commissioners.

The Speaker of the legislature, Alhaji Ibrahim Balarabe-Abdullahi, announced this on Monday during plenary after Shammah and the other nominees appeared for screening in Lafia.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) recalls that Gov. Abdullahi Sule had on Oct. 16 presented 15 Commissioner designates to the House for confirmation.

The governor’s letter was read by the Majority Leader of the house, Alhaji Tanko Tunga (APC-Awe North) at the floor of the house.

The screened nominees were Ahmed Yahaya from Toto Local Government Area; Philip Dada (Karu LGA); Othman Adam (Keffi); and Abdulkarim Kana (Kokona).

Others included Obadiah Boyi (Akwanga LGA); Yusuf Turaki (Awe); Salihu Alizaga (Nassarawa Eggon); and Otaki Allahnanah (Keana).

The speaker urged the screened commissioner nominees to positively contribute their quota to the development of the state, if finally sworn in by the governor.

He specifically enjoined Shammah to tackle the issue of fake news if is posted to the Ministry of Information.

Meanwhile, the screening of the remaining six commissioner nominees has been scheduled to hold on Oct. 22.

Those to be screened are Haruna Ogbole (Obi LGA); Ibrahim Ekye (Doma); Mrs Fati Sabo (Nasarawa); Abubakar Imam (Lafia); Hajiya Halima Jabiru (Lafia), and Mohammed Aliyu (Lafia). (NAN)