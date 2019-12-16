Laide Raheem, Abiodun

Former Ogun State governor, Olusegun Osoba’s loyalists, yesterday, rejected the list of commissioner-nominees sent by Governor Dapo Abiodun to the House of Assembly for approval.

The loyalists, under the aegis ‘Osoba Political Family’, declared the list excluded members of the political family, hence, they rejected the list in its entirety.

Governor Abiodun had, last Thursday, sent 18 names as commissioner-nominees to the House of Assembly for approval.

But, Osoba loyalists, in a statement by Ayo Martins, Titus Osikoya and 22 others, contended that the governor’s list belied his proclamation that he would run an all-inclusive government in the state.

They alleged the ‘all inclusive’ slogan of the governor was to specifically ease out the Osoba political family from his administration by “some power mongers and unscrupulous elements who participated actively in the misrule of the state in the past and are now surrounding the governor like hyenas, ready to pounce on anyone who does not belong to their camp or pay homage.

The loyalists further observed that ‘Osoba political family’, despite having qualified and experienced persons within its fold, was not taken into consideration in all the appointments made so far by Governor Abiodun.

While recalling how Osoba expended his time, resources and made huge financial contributions towards the victory of Abiodun at the polls, the loyalists said the governor had failed to reward the huge role they played during the elections.

“Governor Abiodun, after his victory at the poll, promised to run an all-inclusive administration that will represent the interest of blocs that worked for his victory and other groups interested in contributing positively in running the affairs of the state.

“However, to our dismay, the words of the governor was reduced to still-born on the face of the list of commissioner-nominees and other appointments made by the governor so far.

“We have observed the slang ‘all inclusive’, is a ploy to specifically ease out the Osoba political family from the administration of Abiodun and which was sold to the governor by some power mongers and unscrupulous elements who participated actively in the misrule of the state in the past and are now surrounding the governor like hyenas, ready to pounce on anyone who does not belong to their camp or pay homage.

“Meanwhile, Osoba political family has patiently observed the activities of these individuals who are conservatively greedy business men and hijackers of power who have succeeded in hijacking the soul of the present administration in Ogun State.”

They, however, urged the governor to live up to his words and personally do the needful to address the imbalance in the appointments now and appointments to be made later.

Osoba loyalists, therefore, called on the APC National Chairman, national leaders, South West Caucus Leaders, including Bola Ahmed Tinubu, Bisi Akande, Adeniyi Adebayo and other well meaning Nigerians to prevail on Governor Abiodun to do the needful and correct the imbalance perceived so far in Ogun.