Edo State Commissioner of Police, Mr Johnson Kokumo, has assured of adequate security ahead of the governorship election.

He gave the assurance while detailing security plans ahead of the election to the Oba of Benin, Oba Ewuare II, in his palace yesterday in Benin City.

Kokunmo said maximum security would be provided before, during and after the governorship election despite the seeming rising tension in the state, adding that adequate measures have been put in place to nip in the bud any incident of violence and break down of order before, during and after the poll.

The Commissioner stressed that anyone found wanting, irrespective of position, would be made to face the wrath of the law, just as he explained that the police has joined forces with other security agencies, including the military, to ensure violence- free poll.

On his part, the Oba expressed disappointment over the failure of the Department of State Security Service (DSS) to gather intelligence on the clash of some youths loyal to the two main political parties near the palace weeks ago.

The Benin monarch, while charging the DSS and other security agencies to wake up to their responsibilities, however, blamed the under performance of security agencies on poor funding by the different levels of government.

The Oba also urged youths not to allow themselves to be used as sacrificial lamb by politicians.