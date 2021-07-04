By Omoniyi Salaudeen

Lagos State Commissioner for Tourism, Arts and Culture, Mrs. Uzamat Akinbile-Yussuf, has organised a three-day medical outreach for residents of Alimosho Local Government Area of the state.

The event which was organised under the auspices of Moremi Goodwill Project with the sponsorship of notable pharmaceutical companies, including CECY Health, Santos Pharmaceuticals, Emzor Pharmaceuticals and May and Baker and Tolaram Group, provided free eye check, dental, medical examination, drugs, eyeglasses, mosquito nets, and hygiene packs to the beneficiaries. In her keynote address, Akinbile-Yussuf urged the residents to pay proper attention to their health and personal hygiene, adding, “early diagnosis will save people from untimely deaths.”

“We have brought a number of experts and medical consultants to this programme so that participants can have direct interaction with doctors and other medical professionals on some of their health challenges with a view to getting right advice and solutions to such problems,’’ she said.

