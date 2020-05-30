Mr Eric Anderson, Commissioner for Culture and Tourism Development in Cross River has commended the peaceful conduct of local government elections in Calabar Municipality local government area of the state.

Anderson, who spoke with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), after casting his vote at Diamond Hill polling unit on Saturday, said the voters were peaceful and orderly.

According to him, the electoral process has been smooth with the assistance of security agencies and other stakeholders.

He told NAN that the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) carried out massive campaign and sensitisation of the voters ahead of the polls.

“I personally don’t feel very okay about the turn out. We tried our best to get people out; but the turnout is not very impressive and we believe that before the end of the day, the voters will come out in large numbers.

“For today, I am responsible for Ward 5 in Calabar Municipality and I can tell you authoritatively that the voting process has been smooth.

“The COVID-19 pandemic could also be a factor why many voters are yet to turn up for the process,” he said.

He assured that the PDP will emerge victorious at the end of the polls.

A voter, Mr Akan Otu, told NAN that he voted with his face mask on, while observing social distance in line with the directive by the Cross River State Independent Electoral Commission (CROSIEC) for the polls.

Another voter, Mrs Theresa James, commended CROSIEC for adhering to the directives on social distance and use of face mask for the election.

In other polling units visited by NAN in Calabar Municipality, the process was also peaceful and orderly. (NAN)