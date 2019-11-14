Jeff Amechi Agbodo, Onitsha

Anambra State educationists and teachers have been charged to drive positive change in attitudes and behaviours to maintain high level of professionalism.

The Commissioner for Basic Education, Prof. Kate Omenugha gave the charge yesterday when participants at a 5-day workshop on “Teacher Management and Effective Placement” visited her in Awka, she urged them to support government in repositioning and advancing the education sector.

“Government wants us to have value-based education, and we cannot achieve that, if we don’t change the way we do things,’’ commissioner said.

She urged the stakeholders to help to keep sanity in the system, stressing that it was their duty to drive government policy.

The State Chairman, Nigeria Union of Teachers (NUT), Mrs. Nonye Chibueze in her remarks, commended government for the initiative, noting that they learnt a lot from the workshop.

President, Anambra State, All Nigeria Conference of Principals of Secondary Schools (ANCOPSS), Mrs Augustina Atuchukwu said the profession was facing grave challenges.

According to her, some teachers believe they are too old to become Information Communication Technology (ICT) compliant.

“Because some teachers feel they are too old to be computer literate, they show nonchalant attitude when you mention ICT,’’ she said.

Atuchukwu, however, appealed that a workshop on ICT should be organised for teachers and students on regular basis so that they would not forget what they learnt in previous trainings.

The workshop was conducted by City Business Computers in collaboration with Anambra State Education Programme Investment Project (ANSEPIP) in Dubai in United Arab Emirate.