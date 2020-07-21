Tony John, Port Harcourt

Rivers State Commissioner for Agriculture, Fred Kpakol, has expressed the worry over the incessant gang clashes in Ogoni communities, particularly in B/Dere in Gokana Local Government Area of the State.

Kpakol, while speaking of the case in B/Dere where three bodies were exhumed from an illegal oil bunkering site, said it was worrisome at the time when youths in other places were working tirelessly to impact positively on their communities, youths of B/Dere were dissipating their energy in criminal activities, like illegal oil bunkering and gang clashes.

“I feel very pained for this gruesome murder, for the deaths and the confusion in B/Dere community. What has really happened is as a result of lust and desperate desires by miscreants and bad boys who want to control the resources of Rivers State and the Federal Government by way of engaging themselves in oil bunkering.

“We have legal and legitimate means to bring their activities under check. They kill each other in that order. So, they have done massive killings. We have reported at different points to the police,” he said.

The agric commissioner, commended Governor Nyesom Wike and security agencies for prompt response to cases of criminality in the state even as he called on politicians and security agencies to work together in bringing lasting peace to B/Dere community.